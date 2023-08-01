United gives over $40,000 to Amarillo Area Foundation for disaster relief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United presented the Amarillo Area Foundation with over $40,000 from the company’s Panhandle Disaster Relief donate-at-the-register campaign.

The Amarillo Area Foundation received $40,826.82 Tuesday from the total $70,000 raised from the campaign, including a $10,000 match from The United Family.

The remaining $29,173.20 will be given to the Community Foundation of West Texas in Lubbock. Organizers say the funds will be used by both organizations to assist people across the region impacted by recent natural disasters.

“We are deeply thankful to our guests for answering the call and helping us raise these funds for our communities,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “This is a true example of Texans helping Texans, and we are proud to have been a small part of making that happen. We will always be ready to help our communities through the tough times.”

The United Family launched the campaign in early July to raise funds for disaster relief across the Panhandle following the impacts of severe weather, flooding and tornadoes, according to a press release.

“United Supermarkets has been an outstanding community partner to Amarillo Area Foundation for many years,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation. “Their team swiftly acts to meet needs in our communities. We are astounded by their generosity, yet again, through their support of our Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, in response to the devastating disasters impacting four area communities this summer.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.