Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop

Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford (Source: Randall County)(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men face federal charges after the Stratford Police Department reports finding 175,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on July 27, Stratford Chief of Police Richard Coborn was on patrol near US Highway 54 and Beaver Road when he stopped a car for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as Maurice Bradford, and the passenger was identified as Devin Dunn.

The criminal complaint says Chief Coborn noticed inconsistencies with Bradford and Dunn’s stories about their trip and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Chief Coborn then searched the car. The criminal complaint says he found a loaded black handgun with a high-capacity magazine and a black duffel bag concealing 175,000 blue M-30 fake pills.

A field test confirmed the pills contained fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $5.2 million.

During an interview with police, the complaint says Bradford and Dunn admitted to being drug dealers from Wichita, Kansas.

Police arrested the men who are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

