SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Hart Pisani, Christian McGuire and Stefan Caray

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Hart Pisani, Christian McGuire and Stefan Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Reporter:

Amarillo Globe-News Reporter Hart Pisani talks to us about football as the pre-season and two-a-days have started, how their practices have been going, expectations from some of the players and more!

Christian McGuire, Canyon Eagles Senior football player:

Canyon Eagles Senior football player Christian McGuire talks to us about the upcoming season, how summer workouts have been, preparations for this year and more!

Stefan Caray, Sod Poodles broadcaster:

Sod Poodles broadcaster Stefan Caray talks to us about being back at Hodgetown, their huge series coming up, the MLB trade deadline and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

