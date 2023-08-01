Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Seattle monorail hits, kills 14-year-old boy who was spray painting building

A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late Sunday evening, police said. (KING)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who was spray painting a Seattle building was struck and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports that a person had been hit by the monorail near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Denny Way, the Seattle Police Department said in a post on its website.

Officers found the teen unresponsive, police said, and he died despite lifesaving measures by Seattle fire personnel. His name hasn’t been released.

The teen had been spray painting a building next to the monorail tracks before he was hit, according to video reviewed by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The monorail was out of service Sunday night and resumed service Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny...
Missouri man facing scheduled execution for beating death of 6-year-old girl in 2002
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
Concern are growing after an American missionary and her child were kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN,...
Kidnapped: American woman, child taken in Haiti
A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late...
Teen struck, killed by monorail