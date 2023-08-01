Queens of the Court: Palo Duro Lady Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons volleyball team is looking forward to building off the momentum from last years’ season going into the 2023 season.

The Lady Dons made the playoffs for the first time in 27 years. They fell in the bi-district round to a very tough Lubbock Cooper team, but head coach Anslee Jefferies Clark says that her squad is eager to get back to the playoffs and bring home some gold balls.

“Still to this day the girls talk about what a great experience it was,” Coach Clark said. “Since the first day of offseason, that has been their goal, they want to make it to the playoff game, they want to win playoff games, and that is just something they work towards everyday.”

That momentum had lingered into in the summer too.

“It (the summer) has actually been really great this summer. The girls have really bought in. We have had tons and tons of girls show up every week and work hard, so we are super excited for the season to start,” Coach Clark said.

A key returnee and leader for Palo Duro is Erin Mims. Mims is an all around versatile player, but primarily an outside hitter. Coach Clark is excited to see what she brings on and off the court for the Lady Dons this upcoming season.

“She is just a leader by example. She is kind, soft spoken, and the girls really look up to her. She has done a really phenomenal job,” Coach Clark said.

Two-a-days and official practice started on Monday, but Coach Clark says that the girls have been itching to get on the court all summer long.

“Every single day they would call me and say ‘can we get in the gym?’ They were so eager to get out there and to get started,” Coach Clark said.

The Lady Dons will face a tough district again this season, but only being comprised of five teams. They will be taking the next few weeks and the non-district portion of their schedule to prepare for the district coming up.

“We are lucky in a sense that we are a little bit smaller, and we see our opponents a lot just because we’re all in the same area. It could be anybody’s game, it is just going to depend who shows up that day and who wants it. We are really excited, the girls are,” Coach Clark said.

“They just want to do their best every single game, they want improve every single game. They really just want to put Palo Duro on the map for volleyball.”

The Lady Dons season starts at home on August 8th against the Hereford Lady Whitefaces.

For Palo Duro’s full schedule, click the link below:

