Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

More Heat on the Way

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the area today, with highs once again above average, building into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. A little bit more in the way of some cloud cover is possible today, with a slight rain chance as well. This rain looks to be very much on the scattered side and mainly confined to New Mexico and the western TX Panhandle counties. The same will go for tomorrow, giving about a 10-20% chance of rain for both days. We may see a higher rain/storm chance going into the latter part of the week and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

Latest News

Early Tuesday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Heat
More Heat
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner