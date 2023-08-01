More Heat on the Way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the area today, with highs once again above average, building into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. A little bit more in the way of some cloud cover is possible today, with a slight rain chance as well. This rain looks to be very much on the scattered side and mainly confined to New Mexico and the western TX Panhandle counties. The same will go for tomorrow, giving about a 10-20% chance of rain for both days. We may see a higher rain/storm chance going into the latter part of the week and the weekend.

