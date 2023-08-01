Who's Hiring?
The Heat Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat continues for the area today with many places having the opportunity to reach 100 degrees. A warm southwest wind and a good bit of sunshine will accompany these hot temperatures. A couple of spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible later today in the western part of the area. While most will stay dry, these thunderstorms look to be fairly weak and quick-lasting. We’ll repeat the exact same process again Wednesday and Thursday.

