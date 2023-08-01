Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store

GRAPHIC WARNING, BLURRED VIDEO: A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA CITY PD FACEBOOK, CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - A 19-year-old man is now in custody in Oklahoma City, accused of killing multiple animals at a pet store.

“These animals died a horrible death and for that, it’s very difficult to even wrap your mind around what happened,” said Crystal Slocum, administrative specialist for Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

The man allegedly was caught on camera at a Petland.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the man turned himself in Saturday after a warrant was issued the night before, five days after investigators posted his picture online and learned who he was.

KOCO has a policy of not releasing suspect names until formal charges have been filed.

“Within minutes, we knew exactly who the two persons were,” Slocum said. “A family member of the male suspect told us who it was, initially. And then we had a lot of other tips coming in also verifying who he was.”

The suspect is accused of killing a bunny, parakeet, hamster and guinea pig on July 13.

Court documents reveal a female seen with him on camera called investigators alerting them she was the one in the video but “was unaware any animals were killed until the Facebook post by OCPD.”

Surveillance video shows the female leaving the store while the suspect strangled the bunny.

Court documents indicate he told her to drive to a park where police say he killed a stolen guinea pig.

After hearing of the arrest, the owner of Petland said he is feeling grateful.

“I am thankful that the police have stayed on this and that they did make the arrest and I am looking forward to justice being served,” Carl Swanson, the owner of the Petland, said.

Investigators said more work is needed to see if the suspect is linked to any other animal atrocities in the city.

“Any time a suspect in Oklahoma City is accused of something, we always look into other cases that are unsolved to see if there is any link to those so yes, we will be doing that,” Slocum said.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the female seen with the suspect on camera has not been arrested and likely won’t face any charges.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

Latest News

Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem
Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours