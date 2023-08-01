Former Sod Poodles star Ryan Bliss traded to Seattle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded former Sod Poodles star Ryan Bliss to Seattle as part of a package to land Mariners closer Paul Sewald, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bliss was a two-time Texas League player of the month with Amarillo this season. In 68 games for the Double-A club, Bliss finished with 105 hits, 12 home runs, and a batting average of .358. Bliss still currently leads the Sod Poodles in hits, doubles, and batting average on the year. His strong play earned him a spot on the MLB Futures Game roster in mid-July.

The young second baseman had played 13 games in Reno before being traded, posting a batting average of just .196 at the Triple-A level.

Sewald, 33, is in the midst of his second straight season with a sub-three ERA. He has 21 saves for Seattle this year, already a career-high.

The Mariners will also receive Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone from the Diamondbacks as part of the deal.

