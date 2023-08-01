First Bank Southwest Tower experiences highest occupancy rate since 2018

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the iconic First Bank Southwest Tower has been a beacon in the sky when driving through downtown Amarillo.

In 2018 the building went from 98 percent occupancy to 44 percent in three months.

“In the grand scheme of Amarillo, Texas losing 150,000 square foot tenant being half of a 300,000 square foot building; it was significant. You could have a 31-story pigeon coop sitting in the middle of your downtown, that’s what you try to avoid,” says Aaron Emerson, Broker at Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate.

Over the years, the high rise has been on the rebound. Instead of finding the negative, the owner and landlord of the Tower looked at this as an opportunity to improve the building.

In the past four and a half years, the building received a new HVAC system, fire sprinkler system, new elevators, and even turned two floors into apartments for residential use.

Emerson says these upgrades have a bigger impact than the building itself.

“If you have to polish up one building, a lot, everyone else kind to has to follow suit or they fall behind. So that’s one of the things that helps the whole market,” explains Emerson.

One tenant says incorporating residential space in the office building was unique and necessary for downtown.

“It gave them a lot of diversity,” says Will Miller, President of commercial and corporate banking, First Bank Southwest

Moving forward the First Bank Southwest Tower is focusing on leasing smaller amounts of square footage compared to 100,000 square foot spaces.

“It ties in with the health of downtown. There’s so many good things happening down here. It just proves that you still want to be downtown and that you can attract good-quality tenants. They’ve certainly bucked the trend in office space across the country,” says Miller.

Currently, instead of 150-thousand square feet of available space, the First Bank Southwest Tower has only 16-thousand feet of available space.

