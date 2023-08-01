Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First Bank Southwest Tower experiences highest occupancy rate since 2018

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years the iconic First Bank Southwest Tower has been a beacon in the sky when driving through downtown Amarillo.

In 2018 the building went from 98 percent occupancy to 44 percent in three months.

“In the grand scheme of Amarillo, Texas losing 150,000 square foot tenant being half of a 300,000 square foot building; it was significant. You could have a 31-story pigeon coop sitting in the middle of your downtown, that’s what you try to avoid,” says Aaron Emerson, Broker at Gaut Whittenburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate.

Over the years, the high rise has been on the rebound. Instead of finding the negative, the owner and landlord of the Tower looked at this as an opportunity to improve the building.

In the past four and a half years, the building received a new HVAC system, fire sprinkler system, new elevators, and even turned two floors into apartments for residential use.

Emerson says these upgrades have a bigger impact than the building itself.

“If you have to polish up one building, a lot, everyone else kind to has to follow suit or they fall behind. So that’s one of the things that helps the whole market,” explains Emerson.

One tenant says incorporating residential space in the office building was unique and necessary for downtown.

“It gave them a lot of diversity,” says Will Miller, President of commercial and corporate banking, First Bank Southwest

Moving forward the First Bank Southwest Tower is focusing on leasing smaller amounts of square footage compared to 100,000 square foot spaces.

“It ties in with the health of downtown. There’s so many good things happening down here. It just proves that you still want to be downtown and that you can attract good-quality tenants. They’ve certainly bucked the trend in office space across the country,” says Miller.

Currently, instead of 150-thousand square feet of available space, the First Bank Southwest Tower has only 16-thousand feet of available space.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, facing federal drug charges after fentanyl bus (Source:...
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system

Latest News

With the scorching temperatures, comes the risk of heat-related illness.
Amarillo Fire Department sees increase in heat-related medical calls
Lubbock police are on scene at the Country Inn Motel for reports of a possible shooting.
Murder suspect Christopher Carter found dead in Lubbock motel
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
The growth of Amarillo is leading to additional emergency sirens and maintenance to ensure the...
Amarillo Office of Emergency Management partnering with Potter County to ensure siren maintenance