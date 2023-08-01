Expedition Orange travels to Amarillo to raise money for Texas veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expedition Orange, an organization that travels across the country to raise money and awareness for Agent Orange, honored Texas veterans today.

Colt Romberger, president of Expedition Orange, lost his father to a brain diseases caused by exposure to Agent Orange.

When Romberger’s dad was in hospice, he started looking for a way to raise awareness and help other veterans like his dad.

“Because I started doing research, you know, about what is Agent Orange? How many Vietnam veterans are affected? you know, 3 million Vietnam veterans served. This estimated about 400,000 Vietnam veterans living at that time were affected by Agent Orange. And you know, you don’t hear about this in the media. You don’t hear about this in the news, not even in the veteran community,” said Romberger.

That’s when he came up with Expedition Orange. The organization rides across the country on horseback, and each year volunteers do a benefit ride in a different state to raise money for veterans living in veterans’ homes in that state.

“So I came up with this idea of riding horses cross country. Lonesome Dove was our favorite movie growing up, and I was like, ‘I’m going to carry your ashes, dad,’ because he always wanted to do a cross country ride. So right before he passed away, I went to him and said I’m going to do this.,” said Romberger. “And he couldn’t really talk much anymore, and he gave me a big thumbs up and he was able to get out the words ‘More for them, less for me.’”

Michael McGaharn, vice president of Expedition Orange, joined the mission at its conception.

“So Expedition Orange was kind of the brainchild of my partner, Colt Romberger. Back in 2012, we became partners in the police academy back in California. And so through that time, I learned about his mission regarding Expedition Orange, which stemmed from his father who suffered from the Agent Orange exposure,” said Michael McGaharn. “And during the time I knew Colt, which you’ll hear in his story, his father passed away. So his mission became my mission in terms of any way that I could help him.”

The ultimate goal of Expedition Orange is to help advance a national dialog surrounding the devastating issue impacted Vietnam veterans and their families.

“You know, across the country, we feel that the veterans, especially since Colt’s father was one, really is kind of a group of population that doesn’t have that voice. And if we can be that voice and let them know that we care and they’re not forgotten, that’s just what we want,” said McGaharn.

This year, Expedition Orange horsemen rode to Caprock Canyon from Maryland.

Today, they honored Texas veterans at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home with a flyover and the Orange Bandana Salute.

Funds raised until August 9 will benefit veterans at the nine veterans’ homes across Texas.

To learn more about Expedition Orange or to donate, click here.

