Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Countdown to Kickoff: Clarendon Broncos

VIDEO: Countdown to Kickoff: Clarendon Broncos
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day of July was the first day of training camp for high school football teams across the state of Texas. That included the new-look Clarendon Broncos.

Clarendon said goodbye to star running back J’Maury Davis, who’s heading to play college football at Texas Tech. However, running back Lyric Smith is poised to help the Clarendon offense continue to thrive despite the loss.

“Everyone’s work ethic has been really high this summer.” Smith said of the work ethic he’s seen from the team already going into this year. “I think if we just keep building off what we have going right now, it’ll be a very successful season.”

Broncos head coach Aaron Wampler is heading into his first season with Clarendon after helping lead Boys Ranch to the playoffs last season.

“It was really helpful to get out here in the spring and learn some of the guys.” Wampler said of the benefit of getting to Clarendon prior to the end of last school year. “Kind of get a feel for how things are and where we need to go moving forward... Summer was massive as far as getting guys up here, getting them in the weight room, getting them big and strong, and just trying to start getting the ball rolling a little bit ahead of time. Now, it’s time to do the fun stuff and show how prepared they’ve gotten all summer long.”

The players already seem to be building a solid foundation with Wampler at the helm.

“Coach Wampler coming in this year has helped a lot.” Lyric Smith said of his new head coach. “He pushed everyone to give their max effort at all times.”

One thing is for sure for Wampler and likely many other coaches around Texas: That first day of training camp could not come soon enough.

“Football is back!” Wampler said excitedly when asked about Day 1 of camp. “That’s what all football coaches dream of, is that day one. I don’t know if there’s a coach in the state of Texas that can say they slept well last night. They’re probably lying... Just antsy and ready to get out here and get back in the swing of things and see what a new year holds.”

The Broncos hold scrimmages against Stratford and Childress on August 12th and 18th before opening up regular season action on the 25th against Panhandle.

Stick with NewsChannel10 for previews of teams around the Texas Panhandle all August-long up until the first area game of the season on August 24th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, facing federal drug charges after fentanyl bus (Source:...
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system

Latest News

Palo Duro Lady Dons Volleyball
Queens of the Court: Palo Duro Lady Dons
Ryan Bliss
Former Sod Poodles star Ryan Bliss traded to Seattle
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ryan Anderson, Aaron Wampler and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ryan Anderson, Aaron Wampler and Mike Roden
Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Wampler chats two-a-days with us as the football season starts today and more!