Countdown to Kickoff: Clarendon Broncos

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day of July was the first day of training camp for high school football teams across the state of Texas. That included the new-look Clarendon Broncos.

Clarendon said goodbye to star running back J’Maury Davis, who’s heading to play college football at Texas Tech. However, running back Lyric Smith is poised to help the Clarendon offense continue to thrive despite the loss.

“Everyone’s work ethic has been really high this summer.” Smith said of the work ethic he’s seen from the team already going into this year. “I think if we just keep building off what we have going right now, it’ll be a very successful season.”

Broncos head coach Aaron Wampler is heading into his first season with Clarendon after helping lead Boys Ranch to the playoffs last season.

“It was really helpful to get out here in the spring and learn some of the guys.” Wampler said of the benefit of getting to Clarendon prior to the end of last school year. “Kind of get a feel for how things are and where we need to go moving forward... Summer was massive as far as getting guys up here, getting them in the weight room, getting them big and strong, and just trying to start getting the ball rolling a little bit ahead of time. Now, it’s time to do the fun stuff and show how prepared they’ve gotten all summer long.”

The players already seem to be building a solid foundation with Wampler at the helm.

“Coach Wampler coming in this year has helped a lot.” Lyric Smith said of his new head coach. “He pushed everyone to give their max effort at all times.”

One thing is for sure for Wampler and likely many other coaches around Texas: That first day of training camp could not come soon enough.

“Football is back!” Wampler said excitedly when asked about Day 1 of camp. “That’s what all football coaches dream of, is that day one. I don’t know if there’s a coach in the state of Texas that can say they slept well last night. They’re probably lying... Just antsy and ready to get out here and get back in the swing of things and see what a new year holds.”

The Broncos hold scrimmages against Stratford and Childress on August 12th and 18th before opening up regular season action on the 25th against Panhandle.

Stick with NewsChannel10 for previews of teams around the Texas Panhandle all August-long up until the first area game of the season on August 24th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.