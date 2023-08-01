BSA Harrington Cancer Center receives national designation as Lung Cancer Screening Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Harrington Cancer Center is now nationally designated as a Lung Cancer Screening Center.

The national designation comes from the American College of Radiology and recognizes BSA as the only lung cancer screening center in the region.

BSA says receiving this accolade reiterates the dedication the center has to caring for its patients.

“This helps us to be able to identify potential cancers in patients who are at high risk earlier and then therefore take intervention and see better outcomes,” said Director of the BSA Harrington Cancer Center, Curtis Renaeu.

To gain the national designation, BSA says staff and the center went through a rigorous assessment.

“We work with our radiologist and our CT techs to develop protocols that keep the radiation low, but also show the excellence in set up and in the images that they take,” said Renaeu.

Renaeu says this truly shows the dedication they have to the Panhandle and to ensuring patients get top care.

He says with extra resources and low radiation screenings, there could be a significant increase in survival rates of patients with lung cancer.

“It’s a great program that allows us to make sure patients don’t get lost in the fray and that we’re helping to identify things early, treat it early and have better outcomes,” said Renaeu.

It is recommended that anyone between the ages of 50 to 80 years who have smoked 30 packs a year for more than 20 years get tested for lung cancer.

For more information on the lung cancer screening center designation, visit the American College of Radiology website.

To schedule a lung screening, call BSA Harrington Cancer Center at 806-212-0343.

