Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

BSA Harrington Cancer Center receives national designation as Lung Cancer Screening Center

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Harrington Cancer Center is now nationally designated as a Lung Cancer Screening Center.

The national designation comes from the American College of Radiology and recognizes BSA as the only lung cancer screening center in the region.

BSA says receiving this accolade reiterates the dedication the center has to caring for its patients.

“This helps us to be able to identify potential cancers in patients who are at high risk earlier and then therefore take intervention and see better outcomes,” said Director of the BSA Harrington Cancer Center, Curtis Renaeu.

To gain the national designation, BSA says staff and the center went through a rigorous assessment.

“We work with our radiologist and our CT techs to develop protocols that keep the radiation low, but also show the excellence in set up and in the images that they take,” said Renaeu.

Renaeu says this truly shows the dedication they have to the Panhandle and to ensuring patients get top care.

He says with extra resources and low radiation screenings, there could be a significant increase in survival rates of patients with lung cancer.

“It’s a great program that allows us to make sure patients don’t get lost in the fray and that we’re helping to identify things early, treat it early and have better outcomes,” said Renaeu.

It is recommended that anyone between the ages of 50 to 80 years who have smoked 30 packs a year for more than 20 years get tested for lung cancer.

For more information on the lung cancer screening center designation, visit the American College of Radiology website.

To schedule a lung screening, call BSA Harrington Cancer Center at 806-212-0343.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

Latest News

The Amarillo school district reports it’s enrollment numbers peaked around 2015, since then the...
Amarillo ISD brainstorming different ways to increase enrollment numbers
Expedition Orange 2023
Expedition Orange travels to Amarillo to raise money for Texas veterans
Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI
Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI
West Texas A&M University said WT Residential Living discovered that a colony of bats are...
WTAMU: Colony of bats discovered living in Founders Hall