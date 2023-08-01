Who's Hiring?
Amarillo ISD brainstorming different ways to increase enrollment numbers

The Amarillo school district reports it's enrollment numbers peaked around 2015, since then the district has seen a 10% decline.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo school district reports it’s enrollment numbers peaked around 2015, since then the district has seen a 10% decline.

AISD engaged in a workshop that explored demographics and current trends. The workshop showed several complex factors contributing to the decline. Among them, COVID, a national birth rate decline and more access to alternative education play a part.

AISD is en route to making changes and exploring options to increase enrollment.

“This workshop was getting some information, some data so that we can make data informed plans over the next ten years. That we’re not just reacting to what we might think is happening, some anecdotal things, but we can react in a wise way,” said Doyle Corder, president of the AISD Board of Trustees.

AISD says several factors contribute to the decline in enrollment numbers. Things like COVID, a national birth rate decline and more access to alternative education play a part. The district says it’s constantly brainstorming different ideas to change that outcome.

“Even with our declining population, we have a large amount of transfers in, from other districts around our area. I think last year was around 900 transfers in,” said Corder.

Amarillo ISD is brainstorming ways to attract students. Some factors include increasing extracurricular activities, advanced education routes, cutting edge technology and AmTech.

AmTech which is a secondary career and technical education center, allows students to get that real life experience in the workplace.

The district says students are also attracted to receiving higher education through the Thrive scholarship. Once a student graduates through AISD, they are offered two free years of education at Amarillo College.

“We continue to upgrade, we don’t stop upgrading. We don’t stop being modern and cutting edge just because our attendance declines. We just do it for the ones we have here,” said Corder.

