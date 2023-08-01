Amarillo Fire Department sees increase in heat-related medical calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the scorching temperatures, comes the risk of heat-related illness.

The department wants to remind you to take precautions in this heat.

The outside temperature is already hot enough, but the asphalt or inside a car can be even hotter.

We tested the temperature of a locked up car with a thermal imaging camera and it was 128 degrees.

“You can imagine how miserable that would be and a tragedy that would be having a kid back there,” said Captain Jeremy Hill, Amarillo Fire Department.

Hill says there are 1,300 heat-related deaths annually in the United States.

“From kids left in vehicles, people working too hard, not taking time to hydrate, not taking time to rest,” said Hill.

He says these are all preventable deaths and trips to the hospital.

For the month of July the Amarillo Fire Department says the 911 center confirmed an uptick in heat-related calls.

This heat isn’t only impacting residents, but firefighters, as well.

“Working in a 100 degree day definitely it affects a workforce in a different way, if we work a structure fire today our chiefs are going to be proactive, we are going to bring more trucks in, so we can rotate crews out it’s also one of those things we’re not going to push as hard on a training day like this, so we’re not going to go out to the tower and push quite as hard,” said Hill.

If a firefighter goes down because of a heat-related illness that’s one less person staffing a truck to respond to an emergency.

