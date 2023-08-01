Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Transit holding public meeting for new bus routes Thursday

Amarillo City Transit is seeking community input for bus route modifications at a public...
Amarillo City Transit is seeking community input for bus route modifications at a public meeting this Thursday.(PRNewswire)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is seeking community input for bus route modifications at a public meeting this Thursday.

The meeting will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo City Transit (ACT) Transfer Station, 219 S. Filmore St.

To allow ACT buses to access the transfer station during the meeting, city officials ask attendees to park in the north and south parking lots.

Officials say ACT will consider new and modified bus routes in conjunction with the new ACT Multimodal Transportation Center near the corner of Sixth Street and Bowie Street.

The Multimodal Transportation Center is an $8.6 million project, with 96% of funding coming from federal grants. The center is under construction and the tentative completion date for the project is December 2023.

ACT is also providing the community an online survey for feedback.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

Latest News

Expedition Orange 2023
Expedition Orange 2023
West Texas A&M University is launching a subscription for art events and performances for the...
WT launching The Arts at WT subscription for events, performances
Maurice Bradford and Devin Dunn, facing federal drug charges after drug bust in Stratford...
Stratford police find 175,000 fentanyl pills worth $5.2 million during traffic stop
For years the iconic FirstBank Southwest Tower has been a beacon in the sky when driving...
FirstBank Southwest Tower experiences highest occupancy rate since 2018