Amarillo City Transit holding public meeting for new bus routes Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is seeking community input for bus route modifications at a public meeting this Thursday.

The meeting will take place from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo City Transit (ACT) Transfer Station, 219 S. Filmore St.

To allow ACT buses to access the transfer station during the meeting, city officials ask attendees to park in the north and south parking lots.

Officials say ACT will consider new and modified bus routes in conjunction with the new ACT Multimodal Transportation Center near the corner of Sixth Street and Bowie Street.

The Multimodal Transportation Center is an $8.6 million project, with 96% of funding coming from federal grants. The center is under construction and the tentative completion date for the project is December 2023.

ACT is also providing the community an online survey for feedback.

