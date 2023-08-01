Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted today to have Dell Technologies create digital humans for customer service.

The first phase of the project will be to build models to launch AI assistants that speak multiple languages.

This part of the project will cost $582,000.

They could advise on everything from renting park facilities and bulk waste pickup to other nonemergency information.

