Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI

Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI
Amarillo City Council to have Dell Technologies help with customer services with AI
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted today to have Dell Technologies create digital humans for customer service.

The first phase of the project will be to build models to launch AI assistants that speak multiple languages.

This part of the project will cost $582,000.

They could advise on everything from renting park facilities and bulk waste pickup to other nonemergency information.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
Governor Greg Abbott announces $87.7 million in housing tax credits from the TDHCA
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lamb County Train Crash
25-year-old semi-truck driver dies after train crash near Amherst
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

Latest News

The Amarillo school district reports it’s enrollment numbers peaked around 2015, since then the...
Amarillo ISD brainstorming different ways to increase enrollment numbers
Expedition Orange 2023
Expedition Orange travels to Amarillo to raise money for Texas veterans
BSA Harrington Cancer Center receives national designation as a Lung Cancer Screening Center
BSA Harrington Cancer Center receives national designation as Lung Cancer Screening Center
West Texas A&M University said WT Residential Living discovered that a colony of bats are...
WTAMU: Colony of bats discovered living in Founders Hall