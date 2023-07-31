Who's Hiring?
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus(Source: Gray News)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman faces federal drug charges after the Amarillo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration report finding fentanyl at a Greyhound bus.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 25, an APD K-9 Officer performed a free air sniff on one of the buses while working bus interdiction at the Greyhound Service.

The K-9 alerted officers of narcotics in a pink hard plastic “Kensie” suitcase in the luggage compartment.

Upon search of the suitcase, APD officers found six vacuum-sealed, brick sized packages containing fentanyl.

DEA Agents and APD Narcotics Unit responded to the scene and devised a plan to arrest the owner of the suitcase.

Undercover agents noticed an Hispanic woman later, identified as Melissa Guadalupe Torres Garcia, remove the suitcase from the bus and walked into the passenger terminal.

According to street value estimates, the drugs are work around $950,000.

Officers detained Garcia and interviewed her where she admitted to owning the “Kensie” suitcase. Garcia was booked into the Randall County Detention Center for Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

