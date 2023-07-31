Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Ryan Anderson, Aaron Wampler and Mike Roden
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Ryan Anderson, Aaron Wampler and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Ryan Anderson, Amarillo Wranglers New Head Coach:

New head coach for the Amarillo Wranglers Ryan Anderson talks to us about his new position, what the process was like, how he made his decision to come to Amarillo and more!

Aaron Wampler, Clarendon Football Head Coach:

Clarendon football head coach Aaron Wampler talks to us about two-a-days as football officially begins today, goals and expectations during workouts to prepare for the season and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about TPSN’s new broadcasting event, the upcoming football season and his expectations and more!

