Sod Poodles complete series comeback, play second-place Corpus Christi next

AJ Vukovich makes a leaping catch in Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Midland RockHounds on July 30, 2023
(MiLB)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 6-2 on Sunday in Midland.

The win was their second in a row, completing a series comeback to split 3-3 after falling 1-3 across the first four games.

They were carried to victory by Camden Duzenack’s grand slam in the seventh inning. It was Duzenack’s second grand slam of his career, and marked the 43rd Sod Poodles home run in the month of July, tying the franchise record.

Coupled with a Corpus Christi loss at the hands of the San Antonio Missions, the win put the Sod Poodles alone atop the standings of the Texas League, with a record of 17-10.

Corpus Christi is second in the standings at 16-11, meaning the upcoming series at HODGETOWN could have some serious implications.

The Hooks will come to town on Tuesday for a six-game series at HODGETOWN. If the Sod Poodles lose the series, they’ll lose their uncontested top spot in the south division. With a series win, they can firmly establish themselves as the top (prairie) dogs in the Texas League.

Tune into NewsChannel 10 and check back on newschannel10.com for updates on the Sod Poodles season as it carries on.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

