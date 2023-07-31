Queens of the Court: Caprock Lady Longhorns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Longhorns volleyball team made their first playoff appearance last season for the first time since 1982 under head coach Kathleen Green.

That is a 20 year playoff drought, but the Lady Longhorns definitely turned things around in 2022. They finished third in district and ended the season 22-18 overall.

Headed into this season when the same district, current Caprock volleyball head coach Brenda Morales says that the energy is there and that it has been evident in summer workouts.

“It’s been really. Our kids are super excited about season starting up,” Coach Morales said. “I had one of the seniors talk about how she was just super pumped for this year, because she feels like over the course of just off season and summer workouts that the girls have had a great opportunity to build relationships amongst themselves. She said that I feel like this is the most high energy we’ve had going into a season. They are super excited about what is happening over here and we are grateful for it.”

Caprock graduated a good bit of seniors from last year’s squad, but they still have a lot of key returnees on the roster for this upcoming season.

“We have Lilliana Rangel who has done a stellar job in the setting department for us, and has kind of lead the way. We have several returners, Kendall Wilson out in the middle and Reese Dindinger, Tyra Navarrete all do a fantastic job in the front row for us. You have Adrienne Preble in the back row, along with some upcoming younger girls. We have Maria Bastardo who has done a good job and we’ve got some freshman that are coming, well I guess now sophomores, that are coming up to fill some big senior shoes that they left. They’ve been working hard and doing a really good job, so we are excited about this season,” Coach Morales said.

District 3-5A is a tough one. Coach Morales says that all five teams in the district at any time can give anyone a battle.

This upcoming season for the Lady Longhorns, the potential is there to compete in such a tough district.

“They have a of drive. They are excited about what they did last year. Last year, we went to the playoffs for the first time in a really long time, and did really well in our first playoff match. We ended up taking Abilene Wylie to four (sets), and honestly could have taken that match against a really good, seasoned Abilene Wylie team,” Coach Morales said. “It was just kind of a new experience for us, and now that we have the experience going in, the girls really have their eyes set on getting a gold ball.”

The question is, what will it take for the Lady Longhorns to come away with a gold ball?

“I think just coming into the gym everyday with a positive attitude and hard work, and really buying into some of the new things we are trying to implement,” Coach Morales said. “Coming up with a new rotation and a little bit of a new system, but the girls have done a great job adjusting. They show up everyday. They do what we ask them to do. They have a lot of fun, which is huge in a very long and trying season.

“They definitely want to be better. They want to try new things. They are okay with failing knowing that if we are failing at something new that we are getting better. We’ve definitely pushed the ‘be comfortable with being uncomfortable.’ They’ve really embraced that concept and are really pushing themselves and pushing past what they feel like their limit is. That is something that we plan to carry on from summer into the season.”

The Lady Longhorns season starts at home on August 8th against Perryton.

