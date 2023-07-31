Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Persistent Heat Wave

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will continue today, where highs will build into the mid to upper 90′s with a lot of sunshine to go around and a warm southwest wind at about 10-20 mph. As for tomorrow, we’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds with triple digit temperatures possible for much of the area. A couple of showers and/or thunderstorms will be possible late in the day for our western counites, but most should stay dry. We may finally see the high pressure system that’s been residing over the south part of the country break down later this week, possibly allowing for temperatures to cool down and rain to return to the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park

Latest News

Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Early Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
The Heat Continues to Kick Off the Work Week
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heat Continues