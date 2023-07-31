A Persistent Heat Wave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will continue today, where highs will build into the mid to upper 90′s with a lot of sunshine to go around and a warm southwest wind at about 10-20 mph. As for tomorrow, we’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds with triple digit temperatures possible for much of the area. A couple of showers and/or thunderstorms will be possible late in the day for our western counites, but most should stay dry. We may finally see the high pressure system that’s been residing over the south part of the country break down later this week, possibly allowing for temperatures to cool down and rain to return to the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.