Panhandle Breast Health launching initiative to expand work to rural residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health is launching an initiative to expand its work to rural community members.

Panhandle Breast Health’s “Rural Initiative” will focus on the needs of residents outside the Amarillo metro area, including no-cost mammograms and reimbursement gift cards to anyone traveling for more than 100 miles roundtrip to receive screening.

PBH officials say the goal is to request mammogram applications from all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

“In our continuing efforts to remove barriers to care, we are working to fund screening mammograms at rural hospitals,” said Judy Neill, executive director.

The C.J. and Syble Fowlston Charitable Trust and the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation have given grants for mammograms, travel reimbursements and marketing efforts for the Rural Initiative, according to PBH officials. Additional funds are needed to allow PBH to broaden its reach throughout the area.

“Through the generosity of these organizations and the time volunteers donate, we hope to have educational programs available in each county,” said Neill.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the Panhandle Breast Health website.

