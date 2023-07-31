Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Breast Health launching initiative to expand work to rural residents

Panhandle Breast Health is launching an initiative to expand its work to rural community...
Panhandle Breast Health is launching an initiative to expand its work to rural community members. (SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health is launching an initiative to expand its work to rural community members.

Panhandle Breast Health’s “Rural Initiative” will focus on the needs of residents outside the Amarillo metro area, including no-cost mammograms and reimbursement gift cards to anyone traveling for more than 100 miles roundtrip to receive screening.

PBH officials say the goal is to request mammogram applications from all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

“In our continuing efforts to remove barriers to care, we are working to fund screening mammograms at rural hospitals,” said Judy Neill, executive director.

The C.J. and Syble Fowlston Charitable Trust and the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation have given grants for mammograms, travel reimbursements and marketing efforts for the Rural Initiative, according to PBH officials. Additional funds are needed to allow PBH to broaden its reach throughout the area.

“Through the generosity of these organizations and the time volunteers donate, we hope to have educational programs available in each county,” said Neill.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the Panhandle Breast Health website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park

Latest News

Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus
Woman arrested after Amarillo police, DEA report finding fentanyl in Greyhound bus
RUTA 806 Enforcement
VIDEO: RUTA 806 Enforcement
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
The goal is for nine school resource officers to serve the River Road and Bushland district the...
Potter County considers approval of additional school resource officers for Bushland, River Road