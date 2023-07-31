One person airlifted after crash in Pampa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the crash happened tonight around 5 p.m. on SH 70, 1/4 mile north of loop 171.

DPS says a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed northbound on SH 70, behind a Ford Expedition.

According to witnesses. the driver of the Tahoe was driving erratically and rear ended the Expedition, forcing it to side skid and roll over.

The Tahoe ran off the road and landed in a ravine,

The driver of the Tahoe was airlifted to Amarillo and is currently in stable condition at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Those in the Expedition received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

DPS says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

