AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Triple digit heat is back in the forecast for the next few days. Highs will be near 100° through Friday before backing down into the mid-90s for the weekend. As temperatures come down a bit the rain chances go up a bit. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms climbs to around 30% through the weekend.

