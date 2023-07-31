Who's Hiring?
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter

FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an international flight last summer.(Source: Alexandre Doumenjou - master films/Delta Air Lines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - A passenger is suing Delta Airlines, claiming flight attendants overserved alcohol to a man who became drunk while on board and groped a mother and her teenage daughter.

The alleged incident happened during an international flight last summer.

The suit claims the flight attendants ignored the mother’s pleas for them to stop serving alcohol to the man and that the passenger was making them feel unsafe.

The plaintiffs in the case said during the nine-hour flight from New York to Greece, the man made obscene gestures and sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl sitting next to him.

When the plane landed in Greece, the man was allowed to walk free despite the mother’s request that authorities arrest him in Athens.

Delta has not commented on the suit but says the airline has zero tolerance for passengers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior.

