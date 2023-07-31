The Heat Continues to Kick Off the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat isn’t over quite yet, where above-average temperatures looks likely over the next few days. A mix of sun and clouds with minimal chances of precipitation looks likely for today. Chances for some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the western part of the area are increasing for late in the day tomorrow, for what could be several cities’ first measurable rainfall in several days. A more noticeable pattern shift might enter the area later this week into the weekend, where temperatures could drop below average with an increased precipitation chance.

