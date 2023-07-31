Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Heat Continues to Kick Off the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat isn’t over quite yet, where above-average temperatures looks likely over the next few days. A mix of sun and clouds with minimal chances of precipitation looks likely for today. Chances for some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the western part of the area are increasing for late in the day tomorrow, for what could be several cities’ first measurable rainfall in several days. A more noticeable pattern shift might enter the area later this week into the weekend, where temperatures could drop below average with an increased precipitation chance.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park

Latest News

Early Monday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heat Continues
Heat Continues
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
The Heat Continues