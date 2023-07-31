Amarillo Office of Emergency Management partnering with Potter County to ensure siren maintenance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The growth of Amarillo is leading to additional emergency sirens and maintenance to ensure the safety of the community.

Two additional sirens will be added to Potter County, one north of I-40 and Bushland and the other at the Randall County Fire Station on north Soncy.

“So we look at the system continuously, we work with city development and each of the counties to determine where do we need new sirens based on expansion,” said Daniel Gleaves, deputy director for the Office of Emergency Management.

When deciding where to place a siren, the city determines the population base, where the coverage is currently and where there are gaps.

“With the siren system we have the capability to set off individual sirens, we have the capability to set off sirens based on sectors or we have the ability to set off all the sirens,” said Gleaves.

During severe weather, the community is advised to be aware of their surroundings.

“Number one, be aware of what’s going on around you. Number two, listen for that siren. If you hear that siren, you know you need to take cover,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

The new sirens have been ordered and the Office of Emergency Management is eager to get started on the project.

“Based on where the hazard is, based on what information we want to get out and to whom we want to get it to, we can activate those sirens specifically in that neighborhood and get that information to those people,” said Gleaves.

Since those sirens reside outside city limits, Potter County will fund the sirens.

