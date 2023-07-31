Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.

Around 7:00 a.m., DPS officials say 48-year-old William Fox of Amarillo was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on South Loop 335 in a construction zone.

Officials say the intersection has a left turn only due to the road on the west side being closed for construction marked by reflective barricades.

As Fox approached the stop sign and left turn only, the motorcycle began to skid, traveled into the intersection and struck a curb on the southeast side.

After striking the curb, Fox was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued west and came to a rest on its side behind the construction barricades.

Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

