Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo man killed in Sunday morning motorcycle wreck

DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.
DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say an Amarillo man died in a Sunday morning motorcycle wreck in Potter County.

Around 7:00 a.m., DPS officials say 48-year-old William Fox of Amarillo was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on South Loop 335 in a construction zone.

Officials say the intersection has a left turn only due to the road on the west side being closed for construction marked by reflective barricades.

As Fox approached the stop sign and left turn only, the motorcycle began to skid, traveled into the intersection and struck a curb on the southeast side.

After striking the curb, Fox was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued west and came to a rest on its side behind the construction barricades.

Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park

Latest News

RUTA 806 Enforcement
VIDEO: RUTA 806 Enforcement
One person has been airlifted to Amarillo after a crash in Pampa.
One person airlifted after crash in Pampa
Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority
Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system
The goal is for nine school resource officers to serve the River Road and Bushland district the...
Potter County considers approval of additional school resource officers for Bushland, River Road