Queens of the Court: Highland Park Lady Hornets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Highland Park Lady Hornets volleyball team is coming off a phenomenal season in 2022.

The Lady Hornets went 37-8 overall and 8-0 in district play, making them the outright district champions. Not only did they win every district match, but they swept every district play, winning 24 sets in a row.

A lot of Highland Park’s success last season stemmed from a senior, veteran team.

“We are going to see a lot of new faces here,” Highland Park volleyball head coach Matt Taylor said. “We graduated 12 of the 13 girls from last year, so I have only got one returner right now. A lot of new faces, but those kids have really bought on to the spring and the summer, and they come up here and work hard. They are excited about the new season and their opportunity to do some things.”

The one returnee being Mckinli Bufkin, the Lady Hornets setter. Bufkin will have a lot of responsibility leading a whole new team this season.

“She was a part of that group last year, and she knows what it takes to get to that level. She is going to come in and be a good leader and help guide those kids to what we need to do,” Coach Taylor said.

Highland Park made it to the regional finals last season where they fell to Windthorst 0-3. Despite only having one player back with that experience, Coach Taylor feels like the energy and momentum overall is still there.

“We have the same girls that play multiple sports, so that momentum carried over to our basketball program last year and into our track and spring sports. Then, when that was over, we kind of did some sports specific stuff, and it just all carried over. They are excited, they are ready to get to work.

“I have the same expectations, come in, work hard everyday, give me your best. Whenever you are able to do that, and you add fun into the mix, good things can happen.”

As far as early on expectations for the season, Coach Taylor wants to see one thing from his team, great energy.

“A lot of energy, that is one thing that we are going to really focus on this year, just having energy and positive energy on the floor. When you are able to do that, it turns the game and can swing the momentum of any game in our favor,” Coach Taylor said.

The 2022 season district championship gold ball is sitting in the trophy case, but to add to that, is not going to be an easy task for the Lady Hornets.

“It’s going to be a tough district, Fritch, Vega, West Texas, Memphis, all of those other teams in our district, they are going to be ready to go too. It’s going to be a dog fight all through district, and hopefully into playoffs. The girls are excited about that opportunity,” Coach Taylor said.

The Lady Hornets start the season August 8th at home against the Borger Lady Bulldogs.

