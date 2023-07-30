The Heat Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A comfortable night is in store with lows dipping into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with a few clouds from time to time. As for Sunday, the hot and dry theme looks to continue, with a mix of sun and clouds, minimal rain chances, and highs building into the upper 90′s and lower 100′s. The same will go for through the middle part of the week. A weather pattern shift may finally enter the region late this week into the weekend, where temperatures may drop and storm chances could return to the region.

