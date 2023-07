AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures creep back a little bit through mid-week, with highs near 100°. At the week look for a bit of a break in the heat. By the weekend highs could back down a little bit to the mid-90s. The rain chance, scattered showers and thunderstorms, creeps up a bit at the end of the week as well.

