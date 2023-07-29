Sod Poodles squander big lead in slugfest with Midland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell 10-9 in a thriller to the Midland Rockhounds on Friday night.

The Soddies got up huge early on the Rockhounds, building an 8-1 lead thanks in large part to the hitting of Ivan Melendez (3-5, 2 RBI) and Neyfy Castillo (3-5, HR, 4 RBI).

Unfortunately, the pitching for the Sod Poodles struggled to hold up. The Rockhounds scored three runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings and quickly retook control on the action with a 10-8 lead.

Amarillo had a chance to comeback in the top of the ninth, with one run coming home courtesy of an RBI single from Neyfy Castillo. With two on and one out, Juan Centeno grounded into a game-ending double play and the Soddies fell in heartbreaking fashion.

With the loss, Amarillo moves into a tie for first place in the Texas League South with the Corpus Christi Hooks and just one game ahead of the Frisco RoughRiders who sit in third.

