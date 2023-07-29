Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work

Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman won a triple-digit jackpot thanks to purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Educational Lottery, Jodi Owens won a $100,000 prize by putting her break time to good use and buying a lottery ticket.

Officials said Owens, a retired nurse practitioner, took a break from doing some work around her house and stopped at a Civietown Mini Mart in Shallotte. She picked up a few items including a Black Titanium scratch-off.

She returned home to scratch her winning ticket.

“I’m still in shock,” Owens said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

Owens claimed her prize on Friday and took home $71,259 after taxes.

“I’m going to pay my mortgage off and pay my car off,” she said. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure and pedicure too!”

Lottery officials said the Black Titanium scratch-off game just launched last month and is available for $30.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
Perryton community hosting marketplace and pep rally Saturday
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years
Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a...
‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach