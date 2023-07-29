Who's Hiring?
Continuing to Remain Hot and Dry

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! We’ll eventually see highs top out in the upper 90′s and lower 100′s for most of the area today with a bit of a warm southwest breeze in the air. While most will remain dry, a small chance of some spotty showers/ storms will be present late today in the northwest part of the area, very similar to the past couple of days. It will generally feel the same for tomorrow and through most of the week, staying hot and dry. A weather pattern shift may finally enter the region late next week into the weekend, where temperatures may drop and storm chance could *possibly* return to the region.

