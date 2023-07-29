Additional funding allows progression of ENMWUA rural water system

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - For over 60 years, the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System project has been in the works. After recent funding, progress is being made on all fronts.

Mike Morris, chairman of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority says the outpouring support from both state and federal governments has allowed for multiple steps to be taken all at once instead of one at a time.

The most recent piece of the puzzle to be completed is three-quarters of the transmission line from the Cannon Air Force Base to Portales.

ENMWUA Map (ENMWUA)

“We have just awarded the job to the contractor that’s going to complete the last five or six miles of that pipeline which will have us connected at the Portales system,” says Morris.

The Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System or The Ute Pipeline Project has been in the works for about six decades to bring a second water source to the surrounding cities.

‘We’re going to be able to say we’ve answered the question on water sustainability, that we’ve got water. In fact, we’re gonna have a water portfolio,” says Morris.

The Water Utility Authority just began the construction phase of what they call “Finished Water 1.”

“This segment of the pipeline goes directly north from Cannon Air Force Base 15 and a half miles to where our water treatment facility will be in the Grady area,” said Morris

Up until 2 years ago the eastern New Mexico water utility authority was inching along due to limited funding, compared to the ground they are covering now.

“We were moving along, but one phase at a time without being able to look very far ahead,” says Morris.

With recent consistent funding from state, local, and federal levels, progress is being made on all phases of the project.

“We’re working on all aspects of this project from one end to the other, in one form or another. from designing pipeline to construction of pipeline to easement acquisition, to pump stations and water treatment plant,” explains Orlando Ortega, Administrator of Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority

Bidding for the Texico Lateral and Raw Water 3 phase is estimated for the fall of this year.

Project completion is estimated for 2029 and will be operational by 2031.

