West Texas A&M football falls one spot from last year in LSC preseason poll

West Texas A&M football set to start season under new head coach Josh Lynn.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The LSC came out with the conference’s football preseason poll ahead of the 2023 season.

The West Texas A&M Buffaloes and new head coach Josh Lynn sit in fifth, down one spot from their preseason ranking of fourth in 2022.

It’s still a step up from the Buffs eighth place finish in the LSC standings at the end of last year.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

1. Angelo State (241 points, 25 first-place votes)

2. Central Washington (198, 1)

3. Texas A&M-Kingsville (174)

4. Midwestern State (147)

5. West Texas A&M (123)

6. Western Oregon (118, 1)

7. UT Permian Basin (98)

8. Eastern New Mexico (59)

9. Western New Mexico (57)

The Buffs first game comes on September 2nd as they visit Western Colorado. They return to Buffalo Stadium on September 9th for the home opener against Adams State.

