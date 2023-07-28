Who's Hiring?
Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will continue above average through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures have backed down a small bit from earlier in the week but most of the Panhandle will top out in the upper 90s and near 100°. On Saturday there is a very small chance of an isolated shower or thundershower but most area will stay dry. Next week temperatures will top out in the upper 90s again with dry conditions. By the end of the week there is a small chance for a few scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

