Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tascosa basketball manager fundraises for second eye surgery

Kaden Welch
Kaden Welch(Jessica Welch)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys’ basketball team finished second in district last season, beating every team but Amarillo High along the way and finishing the season with a playoff win.

Through it all was student team manager Kaden Welch, who was recently in an unfortunate accident that severely injured his eye.

Welch played for Tascosa in his freshman year before becoming a manager in his sophomore year.

He’s currently raising money for eye surgery, but Tascosa basketball is so important to him, that when he had mouth surgery in November, it didn’t keep him out.

Welch is hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser this weekend for his second eye surgery, and the Rebels have supported him through it all.

Kaden Welch's lemonade stand fundraiser
Kaden Welch's lemonade stand fundraiser(Tascosa Boys' Basketball)

You can support Welch by going to his lemonade stand at Grace Church on Saturday, or donate to him electronically on CashApp.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen

Latest News

Eagles baseball and softball at Media Day in Canyon.
Canyon Eagles Media Day 2023
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sydney Ward, Matt Taylor and Branda Morales
Matt Taylor, Highland Park Volleyball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Taylor talks to us about their summer workouts, the upcoming season and more!
Branda Morales, Caprock Volleyball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Morales joins us from Colorado Springs, as they're on their way to team camp!