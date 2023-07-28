Tascosa basketball manager fundraises for second eye surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys’ basketball team finished second in district last season, beating every team but Amarillo High along the way and finishing the season with a playoff win.
Through it all was student team manager Kaden Welch, who was recently in an unfortunate accident that severely injured his eye.
Welch played for Tascosa in his freshman year before becoming a manager in his sophomore year.
He’s currently raising money for eye surgery, but Tascosa basketball is so important to him, that when he had mouth surgery in November, it didn’t keep him out.
Welch is hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser this weekend for his second eye surgery, and the Rebels have supported him through it all.
You can support Welch by going to his lemonade stand at Grace Church on Saturday, or donate to him electronically on CashApp.
