Tascosa basketball manager fundraises for second eye surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys’ basketball team finished second in district last season, beating every team but Amarillo High along the way and finishing the season with a playoff win.

Through it all was student team manager Kaden Welch, who was recently in an unfortunate accident that severely injured his eye.

Even when he got hurt, I think one of the first text messages I got from him was that he was sorry that he couldn’t make... I think we were taking a trip, and he was sorry he couldn’t make it. I think [Tascosa basketball] means a lot to him and he means a lot to our team.

Welch played for Tascosa in his freshman year before becoming a manager in his sophomore year.

He’s currently raising money for eye surgery, but Tascosa basketball is so important to him, that when he had mouth surgery in November, it didn’t keep him out.

The day of it, I actually went to practice. Whenever I got surgery on my mouth, after a couple hours, I went to practice on the same day.

Welch is hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser this weekend for his second eye surgery, and the Rebels have supported him through it all.

Kaden Welch's lemonade stand fundraiser (Tascosa Boys' Basketball)

It’s just been great to have their support. That’s his life: going to school and then being the basketball manager. He really, really enjoys it. We feel very fortunate to be backed by all of them.

You can support Welch by going to his lemonade stand at Grace Church on Saturday, or donate to him electronically on CashApp.

