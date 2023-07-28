Who's Hiring?
The Studio hosting 2nd annual school supply giveaway this Sunday

The Studio will be hosting its second annual school supply giveaway this Sunday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Studio will be hosting its second annual school supply giveaway this Sunday.

School supplies will be given out from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. while supplies last at the field in front of Cinergy in Town Square Village.

Organizers say all ages and grades through college are welcome to come. There are no restrictions on school district, income level or other factors. Organizers will have AISD and CISD supply lists on hand.

The school supplies were purchased from The Studio’s tattoo fundraiser earlier this month to help community families in need.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

