The Studio hosting 2nd annual school supply giveaway this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Studio will be hosting its second annual school supply giveaway this Sunday.

School supplies will be given out from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. while supplies last at the field in front of Cinergy in Town Square Village.

Organizers say all ages and grades through college are welcome to come. There are no restrictions on school district, income level or other factors. Organizers will have AISD and CISD supply lists on hand.

The school supplies were purchased from The Studio’s tattoo fundraiser earlier this month to help community families in need.

