SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Pete Christy, Dane Hamrick and Reid Macon

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Pete Christy, Dane Hamrick and Reid Macon on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Pete Christy, KCBD Sports Director:

KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy talks to us about some of the overlapping districts in Amarillo and Lubbock, rivalries, other 5A teams and more!

Dane Hamrick, Borger Football Head Coach:

New Borger Football head coach Dane Hamrick talks to us about the upcoming season as his first year at Borger as head coach, what the offseason has been like, preparing for two-a-days and more!

Reid Macon, West Plains Sophomore Quarterback:

West Plains Sophomore Quarterback Reid Macon talks to us about his 1st year at West Plains as the starting quarter back, expectations for the upcoming season as it’s quickly approaching and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

