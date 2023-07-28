Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles offense struggles in 4-1 loss to Midland

VIDEO: Sod Poodles offense struggles in 4-1 loss to Midland
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Midland Rockhounds on Wednesday night 4-1.

The Sod Poodles couldn’t get much going offensively, as they only managed three base runners over the final seven innings.

Midland retired 21 of the final 23 Sod Poodles they faced thanks to a double play in the seventh that squandered one of Amarillo’s few baserunners.

It’s only the second time since June 1st that the Sod Poodles offense has been held to one run.

Amarillo will be back in action tomorrow looking to even up the series at two with Midland.

