Ruben on the Road at Sweetwater’s at Landall’s

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - In this week’s Ruben on the Road, Ruben visited Sweetwater’s at Landall’s in Portales.

The owners, Landall Gollsby and his mother Peggy Gollsby, looked back on how the ice cream shop originated.

“I started a video store in the mid 90s and video stores have changed over the years and in 2016 we knew that the writing was on the wall, that we were going to be having to figure something else out and close the store,” Landall Gollsby said. “We had an idea to open a café, so we moved the video store into this location.”

Most of the building was dedicated to a video store that had a coffee shop.

“In 2016 we combined a brand new café coffee shop here in town with our video store. We closed the video store in June of 2019,” Landall Gollsby said.

Peggy Gollsby described what the shop means for them throughout all of these years.

“We love being a part of our community. We try to be very community oriented and do as much as we can for our community,” Peggy Gollsby said.

The mother-son duo, both born in Portales, have a fun and playful chemistry with each other.

“Well, it’s been awesome. I’m going to say we don’t really argue. We get into some lively discussions occasionally, but he is generally the one that’s right, but sometimes I can overrule him,” Peggy Gollsby joked.

Landall Gollsby described when he came up with the idea of selling ice cream at the store.

“I thought, ‘well how about if I make my own ice cream?’ Penn State has a three day ice cream course and so I flew to Penn State and they said ‘yes, three day ice cream course and you will, you’ll get a certificate’ and I was all excited,” he said.

His mother was on board, but didn’t know what it would all become.

“When Landall told me that he wanted to be able to make our own ice cream, I just said ‘yes’ not realizing what all I was agreeing to,” she said.

Now, the shop has became known for its tasty homemade ice creams. Although for the duo, the shop is special to them for more than just the treats.

“I’m just the luckiest person to have my mom as a business partner and her love that she gives to the community I feel like is present in the shop,” Landall Gallsby said.

