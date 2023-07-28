Randall Raiders Media Day 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders wrapped up the week of CISD schools holding media day ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

The Raiders are coming off state finals appearances in baseball and boys basketball in addition to state titles in tennis, volleyball, and boys golf. All of that success led to Randall being named the winners of the 4A Lonestar Cup in late June.

“Winning that Lonestar Cup, we had the most points of any school in the state of Texas actually.” Raiders boys basketball coach Leslie Broadhurst said of the accomplishment.

This year, Randall is hoping to repeat that success with a strong group of returning athletes across all of the Raiders athletic programs.

“There’s a lot of confidence.” Broadhurst said of how the school is feeling after last year. “Winning breads winning. When every program is playing at a high level, I think it just encourages your athletes. It’s a great school, that’s why I’ve been there so long. There’s great kids and great parents and we’re looking for great things this year also.”

The Raiders football team opens the season on August 25th at Happy State Bank Stadium against Andrews, but before that the Lady Raiders volleyball team opens up action against Wylie on August 8th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.