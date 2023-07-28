Queens of the Court: Hereford Lady Whitefaces

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - In the past many years, the Hereford Lady Whiteface volleyball team has had a lot of success, but one thing stood out to the eye- their height.

The Lady Whitefaces have had some tall girls come through the program that have been a driving force at the net. Hereford Class of 2022 graduate Taytum Stow stood tall at 6′3 and now is part of West Texas A&M’s volleyball team who won the Division II National Championship last season. In 2023, both of Hereford’s middle blockers graduated, Nickilah Whatley and Autumn Wilburn.

For this upcoming season, Hereford is having to fill some key roles.

“It’s going to be a little different for us. We’ve graduated, just in the past two or three years, we’ve graduated a lot of our height, and so we are a little shorter this year,” Hereford volleyball head coach Carley McCracken said. “I think it’s going to be kind of fun to play around with rotations and stuff like that, and just where everybody fits in and finds their groove.

“We graduated both of our middle blockers this past year. One was 6′3 and the other jumped like she was 6′3. We have two new middle blockers. We moved Jynae Fletcher, she was our right side, we are going to move her into the middle this year. Then, Emily Alvarado, she was on JV last year, but she is going to step up for us this year. Camryn Blair graduated last year and we are filling her spot with Allee Purcella who was right side for us last year. We’re moving people around and they are finding their groove.”

As far as the back row goes, Hereford lost Emma Cooper, but Coach McCracken says that they are returning a lot of talent in those position, so they will be a strong team defensively this season.

District 4-4A not only is comprised of a lot of teams, but is comprised of talented teams. In volleyball, this district is not short of talent whatsoever.

Hereford finished second in district last season behind the defending 4A state champions, the Randall Lady Raiders. The Lady Whitefaces fell 0-3 in the first match of the regular season against Randall, but battled it out in the second match but ultimately fell 2-3. The two met back in the playoffs in the regional final round, with the state tournament on the line, and Randall defeated Hereford 3-1.

“We have such good coaches just within our district, you can never count anybody out just because of the strength of the coaches,” Coach McCracken said.

Making it all the way the regional finals last season, the Lady Whitefaces are looking to push through to the state tournament this season.

“We are going to have a play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Coach McCracken said. “With the people that we’ve graduated, I kind of think that people aren’t going to think that we are such a force this year. We are just going to play with a chip on our shoulder and just kind of go after it.

“One thing that I am going to talk to the girls a lot about this year, ‘Why not us?’ We have just as every right as anybody else to be at the state tournament this year, so we are going to work our tails off to get there.”

To prepare for that tough district ahead, Coach McCracken has made sure to schedule a tough non-district schedule to prepare her team for anything they may face.

“I am a believer in getting the hard teams. We have Bushland, we have Tascosa, Midland Legacy, we are traveling there this year. It is just good volleyball,” Coach McCracken said. “I think that we can face some losses early in the season as long as we are learning from those.”

Hereford’s season begins on the road August 8th at Palo Duro.

