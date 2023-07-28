Who's Hiring?
Potter County considers approval of additional school resource officers for Bushland, River Road

The goal is for nine school resource officers to serve the River Road and Bushland district the...
The goal is for nine school resource officers to serve the River Road and Bushland district the upcoming school year.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County’s goal this upcoming school year is for nine school resource officers to serve the River Road and Bushland district.

With school doors opening soon, increased security is a priority for Potter County.

“There has to be a licensed peace officer in all of our schools to make sure that no one gets shot. I think that’s a very sad situation and a very sad reality of our life. But whatever it is, it is. We have to make sure they are protected because they are our children,” said Nancy Tanner Potter County Judge.

After the mass shooting in Uvalde, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 3 last month.

“Senate Bill Three is the one that is requiring them to have an armed security guard or some kind of armed person on every campus now, in the whole state,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Potter County has a partnership with the two districts and has a plan to fund these officers.

“We have a deal with them right now with all of our SRO’s to pay 75% of their salary and we pay the other 25%,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Overall, the county is constantly searching for ways to make schools safer.

“This is necessary, we need to make sure the kids are safe. The county is going to do the right thing when it comes to protecting our children,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner- Precinct Three.

