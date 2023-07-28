Who's Hiring?
Clovis residents invited to share opinions on infrastructure improvements during meeting

Clovis community members can share their opinion on major projects involving infrastructure...
Clovis community members can share their opinion on major projects involving infrastructure improvements during the public meeting next week.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis community members can share their opinion on major projects involving infrastructure improvements during the public meeting next week.

A city of Clovis press release said the public meeting is at 5:30 on Monday at the Ingram Room of the Clovis-Carver Library, located at 701 Main Street.

At the meeting, officials will discuss major projects and purchases that should be included in the city’s Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).

The community can attend the meeting to provide their input on the projects.

The ICIP is a document that shows major projects the city wants to accomplish within the next five years.

