Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis neighborhoods invited to community’s National Night Out on Tuesday

Clovis neighborhoods are invited to their community’s National Night Out event on Tuesday...
Clovis neighborhoods are invited to their community’s National Night Out event on Tuesday evening.(Source: Clovis Police Department Facebook)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis neighborhoods are invited to their community’s National Night Out event on Tuesday evening.

A city of Clovis press release said the crime and drug prevention event is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Greene Acres Park.

This is part of the 40th Annual National Night Out events that are happening across the nation. The events will have more than 15,000 communities from all 50 states.

The night out will give the public a chance to visit with their police officers, learn about crime and drug prevention, support or participate in local crime prevention efforts, strengthen their community, and more, the press release said.

“It brings the community out, shows a presence - that the community itself is not going to stand for crime in the neighborhood,” said Clovis Police Department Sgt. Moe Parker. “And it fosters a closer relationship with the police and the community.”

During the event, children and adults can have some fun and play games with activities, such as Dunk-A-Cop dunking booth, doughnut eating contest, caution tape maze, Curry County DWI Task Force DWI Karts, bouncy houses, agency vehicle display, and SWAT display.

There will also be child ID kits, information handouts, local officers to answer questions, and other interactive stations.

Some of the agencies that will be there are Clovis Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Mangement, Cannon Security Forces, and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested the suspect in the Monday shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in shooting near Paramount Park
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
‘Just come home’: Parents share message for missing Amarillo teen
(Source: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department)
Officials investigating Thursday morning fire near Spearman
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement

Latest News

VIDEO: Sod Poodles vs RockHounds, 7/27
Clovis community members can share their opinion on major projects involving infrastructure...
Clovis residents invited to share opinions on infrastructure improvements during meeting
The Studio will be hosting its second annual school supply giveaway this Sunday.
The Studio hosting 2nd annual school supply giveaway this Sunday
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is hosting its annual Monte Carlo Night to benefit...
Catholic Charities hosting Monte Carlo Night to benefit programs