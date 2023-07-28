Clovis neighborhoods invited to community’s National Night Out on Tuesday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis neighborhoods are invited to their community’s National Night Out event on Tuesday evening.

A city of Clovis press release said the crime and drug prevention event is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Greene Acres Park.

This is part of the 40th Annual National Night Out events that are happening across the nation. The events will have more than 15,000 communities from all 50 states.

The night out will give the public a chance to visit with their police officers, learn about crime and drug prevention, support or participate in local crime prevention efforts, strengthen their community, and more, the press release said.

“It brings the community out, shows a presence - that the community itself is not going to stand for crime in the neighborhood,” said Clovis Police Department Sgt. Moe Parker. “And it fosters a closer relationship with the police and the community.”

During the event, children and adults can have some fun and play games with activities, such as Dunk-A-Cop dunking booth, doughnut eating contest, caution tape maze, Curry County DWI Task Force DWI Karts, bouncy houses, agency vehicle display, and SWAT display.

There will also be child ID kits, information handouts, local officers to answer questions, and other interactive stations.

Some of the agencies that will be there are Clovis Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Mangement, Cannon Security Forces, and more.

