City of Stratford celebrating annual ‘Stratford Jamboree’ event(Source: City of Stratford)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Stratford is hosting their annual “Stratford Jamboree” event this weekend.

Activities begin today starting at 6:30 p.m. and will continue into Sunday as follows:

Friday, July 38th
  • 6:30 p.m. Hamburger feed for Ex-Students and Family - Imagination Station, Main Street.
  • 7:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo at Sherman County Arena - Sanctioned by Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Assoc.
  • 7:00 p.m. Reunion Celebration - Heritage Hall
Saturday, July 27th
  • 8:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk - High School
  • 9:45 a.m. Line up for parade - Depot Museum
  • 11:30 a.m. BBQ at the park - Stratford City Park
  • 12:00 p.m. Kids games at the park - Stratford City Park
  • 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All SISD school open for touring
  • 2:00 p.m. Jim Hand Memorial Hogman Golf Tournament - Stratford Country Club
  • 5:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo -Sherman County Arena
  • 5:00 p.m. Old Fashion Main Street Drag “Draggin Main”
  • 7:00 p.m. Block Party & Taco Cook Off - Main Street and 3rd
  • 8:00 p.m. Street Dance on Main
Sunday, July 28th
  • 1:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo Team Roping - Sherman County Arena

