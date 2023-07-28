City of Stratford celebrating annual ‘Stratford Jamboree’ event
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Stratford is hosting their annual “Stratford Jamboree” event this weekend.
Activities begin today starting at 6:30 p.m. and will continue into Sunday as follows:
Friday, July 38th
- 6:30 p.m. Hamburger feed for Ex-Students and Family - Imagination Station, Main Street.
- 7:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo at Sherman County Arena - Sanctioned by Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Assoc.
- 7:00 p.m. Reunion Celebration - Heritage Hall
Saturday, July 27th
- 8:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk - High School
- 9:45 a.m. Line up for parade - Depot Museum
- 11:30 a.m. BBQ at the park - Stratford City Park
- 12:00 p.m. Kids games at the park - Stratford City Park
- 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All SISD school open for touring
- 2:00 p.m. Jim Hand Memorial Hogman Golf Tournament - Stratford Country Club
- 5:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo -Sherman County Arena
- 5:00 p.m. Old Fashion Main Street Drag “Draggin Main”
- 7:00 p.m. Block Party & Taco Cook Off - Main Street and 3rd
- 8:00 p.m. Street Dance on Main
Sunday, July 28th
- 1:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo Team Roping - Sherman County Arena
