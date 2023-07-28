City of Stratford celebrating annual ‘Stratford Jamboree’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Stratford is hosting their annual “Stratford Jamboree” event this weekend.

Activities begin today starting at 6:30 p.m. and will continue into Sunday as follows:

Friday, July 38th

6:30 p.m. Hamburger feed for Ex-Students and Family - Imagination Station, Main Street.

7:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo at Sherman County Arena - Sanctioned by Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Assoc.

7:00 p.m. Reunion Celebration - Heritage Hall

Saturday, July 27th

8:30 a.m. Fun Run/Walk - High School

9:45 a.m. Line up for parade - Depot Museum

11:30 a.m. BBQ at the park - Stratford City Park

12:00 p.m. Kids games at the park - Stratford City Park

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All SISD school open for touring

2:00 p.m. Jim Hand Memorial Hogman Golf Tournament - Stratford Country Club

5:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo -Sherman County Arena

5:00 p.m. Old Fashion Main Street Drag “Draggin Main”

7:00 p.m. Block Party & Taco Cook Off - Main Street and 3rd

8:00 p.m. Street Dance on Main

Sunday, July 28th

1:00 p.m. Ranch Rodeo Team Roping - Sherman County Arena

