AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the reopening of park restrooms throughout the city.

The park restrooms were previously closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a full updated list of park restrooms currently open for use, restrooms opening soon, those that are under repair and restrooms that are under review in conjunction with ISD’s:

City of Amarillo reopening park restrooms throughout city (Source: City of Amarillo)

