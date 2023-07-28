City of Amarillo reopening park restrooms throughout city
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the reopening of park restrooms throughout the city.
The park restrooms were previously closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a full updated list of park restrooms currently open for use, restrooms opening soon, those that are under repair and restrooms that are under review in conjunction with ISD’s:
